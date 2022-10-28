Too much punch: Vail Cienega knocks out Tucson Desert View 36-26

Vail Cienega charged Tucson Desert View and collected a 36-26 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.

Vail Cienega opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tucson Desert View through the first quarter.

The Jaguars battled back to make it 15-12 at the intermission.

Tucson Desert View moved ahead of Vail Cienega 26-23 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Jaguars 13-0 in the last stanza for the victory.