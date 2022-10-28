Too much punch: Vail Cienega knocks out Tucson Desert View 36-26

Vail Cienega charged Tucson Desert View and collected a 36-26 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.
Vail Cienega opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tucson Desert View through the first quarter.
The Jaguars battled back to make it 15-12 at the intermission.
Tucson Desert View moved ahead of Vail Cienega 26-23 to start the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Jaguars 13-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Vail Cienega took on Sierra Vista Buena on October 14 at Vail Cienega High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
