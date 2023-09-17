While brothers Trenton (Marana High School) and Treyson (Salpointe Catholic High School) Bourguet each started multiple games last season at quarterback for ASU and Western Michigan, respectively, this week marked the first college football Saturday the siblings were in their teams’ starting lineups on the same day.

Treyson started the Broncos’ matchup at Iowa, completing 5 of 16 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown while also running for 32 yards on eight carries. Western Michigan led 10-7, but the Hawkeyes blew it open, winning 41-10.

Trenton started for the Sun Devils later Saturday night in Tempe, but didn’t finish the outing. He was 6 of 8 passing for 47 yards and on interception when he left the game in the first quarter with a left leg injury. By the time ASU’s 29-0 loss to Fresno State was over, the Sun Devils were on to their fifth-string quarterback.

"Trenton got pulled out (with a) lower leg injury that we're going to get an MRI on," ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham told assembled media postgame, "and we'll find out the severity."

Notable among the numerous other Southern Arizona high school standouts in college football action Saturday: