Tucson Amphitheater escapes close call with Tempe Marcos De Niza 21-20

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Amphitheater's locker room after Friday's 21-20 win against Tempe Marcos De Niza in Arizona high school football action on October 1.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Padres after the first quarter.

Tucson Amphitheater's offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over Tempe Marcos De Niza at halftime.

Tucson Amphitheater's upper hand showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tempe Marcos De Niza rallied in the final quarter, but Tucson Amphitheater skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

