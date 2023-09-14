It’s a lighter slate this week, but still plenty of intrigue on the Southern Arizona high school football calendar.

Six teams look to remain unbeaten (including Pusch Ridge’s effort Thursday night), while three others are in the fight to pick up that first win of 2023. There’s also some literal homecomings, including Sunnyside playing for the first time on its own campus since October 2021.

Thursday’s matchup starts at 6 p.m. All Friday games start at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Surprise Valley Vista (0-3) at Salpointe Catholic (3-0)

Location: 1545 East Copper Street

Notable: The Lancers have won five straight home games and 10 of their last 11. The loss was to eventual Open Division state champion Chandler Basha.

CLASS 5A

Sahuarita (1-2) at Flowing Wells (0-3)

Location: 3725 North Flowing Wells Road

Notable: The Caballeros and Mustangs last played in 2015, a 7-0 Flowing Wells win.

Douglas (1-2) at Ironwood Ridge (2-1)

Location: 2475 West Naranja Drive

Notable: Douglas head coach Hunter Long played for the Bulldogs, and for Arizona’s 2014 Pac-12 South champions that reached the Fiesta Bowl.

Marana (1-2) at Mountain View (0-3)

Location: 3901 West Linda Vista Boulevard

Notable: Mountain View leads the Battle of the Boot series 13-4 dating back to its start in 1988, but Marana has won two in a row.

Desert View (2-1) at Nogales (0-3)

Location: 1905 Apache Boulevard, Nogales

Notable: It’s a homecoming for Desert View head coach Robert Bonillas. The former Arizona Wildcat was the Star’s 1993 5A Player of the Year, as a rusher, punter and linebacker at Nogales.

Mica Mountain (3-0) at Sunnyside (1-2)

Location: 1725 East Bilby Road

Notable: Note the location, it’s the first time the Blue Devils play on campus since a 34-0 loss to Cienega on Oct. 29, 2021 due to a turf field installation last year and three road games to start this season.

Buena (3-0) at Tucson High (1-2)

Location: 400 North Second Avenue

Notable: According to azfootballarchives.com, it’s Buena first 3-0 start since 2003. That year they lost 43-30 to Tucson High and finished 3-7.

Cienega (2-1) at Walden Grove (0-2)

Location: 15510 South Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: Last week Cienega senior quarterback Evan Weber was 14-for-21 for 190 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in their 28-24 win over Tucson High.

CLASS 4A

Canyon del Oro (3-0) at Amphitheater (2-1)

Location: 125 West Yavapai Road

Notable: Last week Amphi played its local rival (beating Flowing Wells at 27-21) and this week goes up against its original Amphitheater Public Schools rival.

Empire (1-2) at Pueblo (2-1)

Location: 3500 South 12th Avenue

Notable: Pueblo leads the all-time series with Empire 3-1, winning three in a row after the Ravens won the first game, 33-13 in 2013.

Florence (3-1) at Rio Rico (1-2)

Location: 590 Camino Lito Galindo, Rio Rico

Notable: As Rio Rico head coach, former CDO, Sabino, Pima College, Santa Rita and Foothills coach Jeff Scurran improved to 2-0 against Santa Cruz County rival Nogales. Previously RR was 0-13 against the Apaches.

Cholla (2-1) at Sahuaro (1-2)

Location: 545 North Camino Seco

Notable: Sahuaro opened in 1968 and Cholla in 1969. According to azfootballarchives.com, the Chargers and Cougars first met in 1969, a 20-19 Sahuaro win.

CLASS 3A

Sabino (3-1) at Safford (2-2)

Location: 1400 West Bulldog Boulevard, Safford

Notable: Sabino has won three in a row against Safford. The Sabercats last lost to the Bulldogs on Nov. 1, 2019 but avenged that loss a week later in the playoffs.

CLASS 2A

Catalina (3-0) at Bisbee (1-2)

Location: 325 School Terrace Road, Bisbee

Notable: After starting the season with a perfect record, Catalina opens up 2A San Pedro at Bisbee. The 2A regions are named after rivers in Arizona.

Palo Verde (1-2) at Tanque Verde (2-1)

Location: 4201 North Melpomene Way