A suffocating defense helped Tucson Cholla handle Glendale Copper Canyon 7-0 in Arizona high school football on Aug. 24.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.
The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
