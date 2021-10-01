 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson controls the action and Tucson Rincon in affair 42-6

Tucson controls the action and Tucson Rincon in affair 42-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-6 explosion on Tucson Rincon in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Badgers stormed in front of the Rangers 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Badgers opened a gargantuan 28-0 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

The Badgers stomped on ahead of the Rangers 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Transfer guard Justin Kier on choosing Arizona, playing for UA and learning about Lute Olson

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News