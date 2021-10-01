Tucson controls the action and Tucson Rincon in affair 42-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-6 explosion on Tucson Rincon in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Badgers stormed in front of the Rangers 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Badgers opened a gargantuan 28-0 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

The Badgers stomped on ahead of the Rangers 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.

