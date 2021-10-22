 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Desert View claims gritty victory against Tucson Mountain View 20-14

Tucson Desert View claims gritty victory against Tucson Mountain View 20-14

Tucson Desert View didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Mountain View 20-14 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 22.

Tucson Desert View's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Tucson Mountain View at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Mountain Lions' finishing flurry, but the Jaguars swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Desert View took on Nogales on October 7 at Tucson Desert View High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News