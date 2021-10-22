Tucson Desert View claims gritty victory against Tucson Mountain View 20-14

Tucson Desert View didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Mountain View 20-14 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 22.
Tucson Desert View's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Tucson Mountain View at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Mountain Lions' finishing flurry, but the Jaguars swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
