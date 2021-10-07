 Skip to main content
Tucson Desert View deals goose eggs to Nogales in verdict 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Tucson Desert View's 42-0 beating of Nogales in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 7.

Tucson Desert View opened with a 42-0 advantage over Nogales through the first quarter.

Defense dominated scoreless second and final quarters, helping the Jaguars finish off the Apaches.

Recently on September 24 , Tucson Desert View squared up on Thatcher in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

