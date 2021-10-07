Tucson Desert View deals goose eggs to Nogales in verdict 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Tucson Desert View's 42-0 beating of Nogales in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 7.

Tucson Desert View opened with a 42-0 advantage over Nogales through the first quarter.

Defense dominated scoreless second and final quarters, helping the Jaguars finish off the Apaches.

