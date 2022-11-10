Tucson Desert View delivers smashing punch to stump Tucson Mountain View 41-19

Tucson Desert View played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Mountain View during a 41-19 beating on November 10 in Arizona football.

Tucson Desert View darted in front of Tucson Mountain View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Jaguars opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Mountain Lions at the intermission.

Tucson Desert View thundered to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.