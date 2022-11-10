Tucson Desert View delivers smashing punch to stump Tucson Mountain View 41-19

Tucson Desert View played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Mountain View during a 41-19 beating on November 10 in Arizona football.
Tucson Desert View darted in front of Tucson Mountain View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Jaguars opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Mountain Lions at the intermission.
Tucson Desert View thundered to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.
Last season, Tucson Desert View and Tucson Mountain View faced off on October 22, 2021 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 28, Tucson Desert View faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on October 28 at Tucson Mountain View High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.