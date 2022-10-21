 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Desert View dominates Tucson 42-10

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Tucson Desert View turned out the lights on Tucson 42-10 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 21.

The first quarter gave Tucson Desert View a 7-0 lead over Tucson.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Badgers' expense.

Tucson Desert View jumped to a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the Badgers 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 7, Tucson Desert View faced off against Nogales and Tucson took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 7 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.

Rio Rico dispatches Sahuarita 27-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Rio Rico still prevailed 27-7 against Sahuarita in an Arizona high school football matchu…

