Tucson Desert View dominates Tucson 42-10

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Tucson Desert View turned out the lights on Tucson 42-10 in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 21.

The first quarter gave Tucson Desert View a 7-0 lead over Tucson.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Badgers' expense.

Tucson Desert View jumped to a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the Badgers 14-0 in the fourth quarter.