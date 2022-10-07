Tucson Desert View drums Nogales with resounding beat 34-6

Tucson Desert View earned a convincing 34-6 win over Nogales for an Arizona high school football victory on October 7.
The first quarter gave Tucson Desert View a 20-0 lead over Nogales.
Tucson Desert View jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
