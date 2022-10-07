 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Desert View drums Nogales with resounding beat 34-6

Tucson Desert View earned a convincing 34-6 win over Nogales for an Arizona high school football victory on October 7.

The first quarter gave Tucson Desert View a 20-0 lead over Nogales.

Tucson Desert View jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tucson Desert View and Nogales faced off on October 7, 2021 at Tucson Desert View High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Nogales squared off with Tucson Sahuaro in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

