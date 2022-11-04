Tucson Desert View ends the party for Sierra Vista Buena 43-28

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Desert View surfed over Sierra Vista Buena 43-28 at Sierra Vista Buena High on November 4 in Arizona football action.
The Colts took a 25-21 lead over the Jaguars heading to the intermission locker room.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tucson Desert View and Sierra Vista Buena were both scoreless.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Jaguars, as they climbed out of a hole with a 43-28 scoring margin.
The last time Tucson Desert View and Sierra Vista Buena played in a 20-13 game on November 5, 2021.
In recent action on October 21, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson on October 21 at Tucson Desert View High School.
