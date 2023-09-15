Tucson Desert View earned a convincing 49-13 win over Nogales in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Tucson Desert View and Nogales squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Nogales High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tucson Desert View squared off with Phoenix North in a football game.

