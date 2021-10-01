Tucson Desert View responds to adversity to top Tucson Marana 46-28

Tucson Desert View donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Tucson Marana 46-28 on Friday in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 1.

The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Marana, who began with a 14-12 edge over Tucson Desert View through the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

