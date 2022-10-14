Tucson Desert View soars over Tucson Ironwood Ridge 43-11

Tucson Desert View lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Tucson Ironwood Ridge for a 43-11 victory during this Arizona football game

Tucson Desert View drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Tucson Ironwood Ridge after the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a monstrous 35-3 gap over the Nighthawks at the intermission.

Tucson Desert View roared to a 43-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Nighthawks tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.