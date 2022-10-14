Tucson Desert View soars over Tucson Ironwood Ridge 43-11

Tucson Desert View lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Tucson Ironwood Ridge for a 43-11 victory during this Arizona football game
Tucson Desert View drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Tucson Ironwood Ridge after the first quarter.
The Jaguars opened a monstrous 35-3 gap over the Nighthawks at the intermission.
Tucson Desert View roared to a 43-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Nighthawks tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
In recent action on September 30, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Desert View took on Tucson Flowing Wells on September 30 at Tucson Desert View High School.
