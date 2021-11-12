 Skip to main content
Tucson Desert View turns out the lights on Tucson Cholla 53-6

Tucson Cholla had no answers as Tucson Desert View roared to a 53-6 victory in Arizona high school football action on November 12.

Recently on October 29 , Tucson Desert View squared up on Tucson Flowing Wells in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Tucson Desert View a 39-0 lead over Tucson Cholla.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 39-0 halftime score.

The Jaguars enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Chargers with a 46-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

