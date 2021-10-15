Tucson Empire blanks Rio Rico 37-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Tucson Empire stuffed Rio Rico 37-0 to the tune of a shutout in Arizona high school football action on October 15.
The Ravens jumped in front of the Hawks 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Ravens' offense jumped on top to a 17-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
The Ravens' determination showed as they carried a 23-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Tucson Empire faced off against Thatcher and Rio Rico took on Sahuarita on October 1 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
