Tucson Empire drums Douglas in sound fashion 50-19

Tucson Empire's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Douglas during a 50-19 blowout in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 22.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

