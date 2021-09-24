Tucson Empire tames Tucson Cholla's offense 38-0

Tucson Empire's defense throttled Tucson Cholla, resulting in a shutout win 38-0 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Ravens' offense struck to a 17-0 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

