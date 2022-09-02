 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson escapes Mesa Dobson in thin win 29-21

Tucson eventually plied victory away from Mesa Dobson 29-21 on September 2 in Arizona football action.

Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.

The Badgers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-21 edge.

Last season, Mesa Dobson and Tucson squared off with November 4, 2021 at Mesa Dobson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

