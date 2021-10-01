Tucson Flowing Wells blanks Nogales 28-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tucson Flowing Wells followed in overpowering Nogales 28-0 in Arizona high school football action on October 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

The Caballeros broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-0 lead over the Apaches.

