Tucson Flowing Wells imposes its will on Tucson Cholla 55-6

Tucson Flowing Wells controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 55-6 victory over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Flowing Wells' offense jumped on top to a 28-0 lead over Tucson Cholla at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

