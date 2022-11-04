Tucson Flowing Wells shuts off the power on Tucson Rincon 49-26

Tucson Flowing Wells showed top form to dominate Tucson Rincon during a 49-26 victory in Arizona high school football action on November 4.
Last season, Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Rincon faced off on October 8, 2021 at Tucson Rincon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson Cholla and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Nogales on October 21 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.