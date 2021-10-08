Tucson Flowing Wells tames Tucson Rincon's offense 35-0

Tucson Flowing Wells corralled Tucson Rincon's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 8.

The Caballeros broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-0 lead over the Rangers.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.