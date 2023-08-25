After a mini first week of high school football that featured some of the Tucson region’s 2A and 3A schools playing, a full slate of games return across the state this week.

This first full week of play features the start of 4A, 5A and 6A, some big games, a rivalry, a game in a dome and lots of Tucson versus Phoenix match ups.

All listed games kick off at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Marana (10-2 in 2022) at Salpointe Catholic (7-5 in 2022)

Location: 1545 East Copper Street

Notable: Salpointe enters the season ranked No. 1 in Tucson according to Maxpreps with Marana coming in at sixth.

CLASS 5A

Flowing Wells (3-7 in 2022) at Avondale Agua Fria (1-9 in 2022)

Location: 530 East Riley Drive, Avondale

Notable: The Owls beat the Caballeros 22-14 last season at home.

Sunnyside (7-3 in 2022) at Glendale Apollo (6-4 in 2022)

Location: 8045 N 47th Avenue, Glendale

Notable: The Blue Devils ended 2022 with a three game win streak.

Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax (5-5 in 2022) at Buena (7-3 in 2022)

Location: 5225 E Buena School Blvd, Sierra Vista

Notable: Last year the Colts enjoyed their first winning season since 2019.

Cienega (5-5 in 2022) at Mesa Desert Ridge (3-7 in 2022)

Location: 10045 East Madero Avenue, Mesa

Notable: Last year was the first the Bobcats didn’t have a winning record since 2015.

Surprise Willow Canyon (7-3 in 2022) at Desert View (6-3 in 2022)

Location: 4101 East Valencia Road

Notable: The Jaguars host the second leg of the Coaches For Charity Kickoff Classic, raising scholarship money for student athletes.

Mountain View (4-6 in 2022) at Gilbert (6-5 in 2022)

Location: 1101 East Elliot Road, Gilbert

Notable: The Mountain Lions open the season with three straight Phoenix area teams before playing cross town rival Marana.

Pueblo (6-4 in 2022) at Nogales (3-7 in 2022)

Location: 1905 Apache Blvd, Nogales

Notable: It’s the first time since 2014 that these two Southern Arizona Native American themed schools have faced off.

Ironwood Ridge (1-9 in 2022) at Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (2-8 in 2022)

Location: 1150 North Dobson Road, Chandler

Notable: The Nighthawks ended last season with a five game losing streak

Phoenix South Mountain (5-5 in 2022) at Tucson High (3-7 in 2022)

Location: 400 North Second Avenue

Notable: Last year the Badgers beat the Jaguars 20-12 at home.

CLASS 4A

Sahuarita (0-10 in 2022) at Phoenix Alhambra (1-9 in 2022)

Location: 3839 West Camelback Road, Phoenix

Notable: The Mustangs’ last win was Oct. 1 2021 in overtime over Rio Rico 26-23.

Mesa Eastmark (13-1 in 2022) at Canyon del Oro (10-3 in 2022)

Location: 25 West Calle Concordia

Notable: Last year Eastmark notched three wins against Tucson area schools, Sabino twice and Pusch Ridge.

Catalina Foothills (6-4 in 2022) at San Tan Valley Combs (6-4 in 2022)

Location: 2505 East Germann Road, San Tan Valley

Notable: Foothills went 6-4 in both 2022 and 2021.

Amphitheater (2-8 in 2022) at Phoenix Maryvale (3-7 in 2022)

Location: 3415 North 59th Avenue, Phoenix

Notable: Amphi beat the Phoenix Panthers 23-22 in 1975 to win the Tucson Panthers’ first state championship.

Walden Grove (8-2 in 2022) at Phoenix Northwest Christian (8-3 in 2022)

Location: 16401 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix

Notable: Walden Grove won seven straight after starting last year 1-2.

Mica Mountain (6-4 in 2022) at San Tan Valley Poston Butte (6-5 in 2022)

Location: 32375 North Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley

Notable: Mica Mountain, which opened in 2020, has never had a losing season at the varsity level, going 3-3 in 2021 and 6-4 last year.

Sabino (1-0) at Sahuaro (5-5 in 2022)

Location: 545 N Camino Seco

Notable: According to allsportstucson.com, Sabino has won three in a row in the Eastside rivalry, six of the last eight and lead the all-time series 30-17-2

Empire (3-7 in 2022) at Phoenix Sierra Linda (4-6 in 2022)

Location: 3434 South 67th Avenue, Phoenix

Notable: Sierra Linda beat the Ravens 14-12 last year on the road.

Rincon/University (1-9 in 2022) at Phoenix Washington (2-8 in 2022)

Location: 2217 West Glendale Avenue

Notable: The combined enrollments of Rincon and University put them in 6A in other sports but their rough seasons in 5A the last couple of years put them in 4A.

CLASS 3A

Pusch Ridge Christian (11-2 in 2022) vs. Show Low (11-2 in 2022)

Location: NAU Walkup Skydome; 1705 South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff

Notable: Although their 3A peers started their season last week, PRCA and SL kickoff on Friday.

CLASS 2A

Catalina (1-9 in 2022) at Phoenix NFL YET (0-1)

Location: 222 East Olympic Drive, Phoenix

Notable: NFL Youth Education Town is a chain of educational and recreational centers in cities that hosted Super Bowls. The Trojans won’t have to play against Zach Ertz.

Tanque Verde (1-0) at Gilbert San Tan Charter (0-1)

Location: 3959 East Elliot Road, Gilbert