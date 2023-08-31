After a pretty successful first full week of high school football, a slew of Southern Arizona schools are undefeated.

Despite bringing long losing streaks into the season, teams like Catalina, Sahuarita and Rincon/University are looking to start 2-0. Led by 2-0 Sabino, schools in the Tucson Unified School District are 7-2 overall.

This week, a couple of Tucson teams have California schools on the docket after successes against Phoenix and northern Arizona schools a week ago.

All games start at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Salpointe Catholic (1-0) at Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (0-2)

Location: 11111 North Alemany Drive, Mission Hills, Calif.

Notable: The long Southern California road trip for the Lancers includes facing a team helmed by former Tennessee and NFL Europe quarterback Casey Clausen. Clausen leads his alma mater with his brother, former LSU and Tennessee signal caller Rick Clausen, as an Alemany assistant coach. Salpointe duo Elijah Rushing and Keona Wilhite, both committed to UA, combined for five sacks, 14 hurries and 11 tackles to open the season a week ago.

CLASS 5A

Nogales (0-1) at Casa Grandę (0-1)

Location: 2730 North Trekell Road, Casa Grande

Notable: According to azfootballarchives.com, Nogales last played Casa Grande in 1996, a 22-15 Cougar win.

Phoenix Paradise Valley (0-1) at Cienega (0-1)

Location: 12775 East Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Notable: Bobcat senior running back Jimmy Mccormack ran for 65 yards on 12 carries last week in their 49-8 loss to Mesa Desert Ridge.

Phoenix North (0-1) at Desert View (1-0)

Location: 4101 East Valencia Road

Notable: In the early ‘80s North closed along with Phoenix Union, Phoenix West and Phoenix East. West reopened as Metro Tech Vocational Institute of Phoenix and North reopened in 1983.

Sunnyside (0-1) at Flowing Wells (0-1)

Location: 3725 North Flowing Wells Road

Notable: Flowing Wells and Sunnyside last met in the season finale last year, a 47-0 Blue Devils win.

Buena (1-0) at Ironwood Ridge (1-0)

Location: 2475 West Naranja Drive

Notable: Five Nighthawks rushed for at least 28 yards, led by Dominic Norris’ 46 on 10 carries, in Ironwood Ridge’s 59-30 win over Chandler Seton Catholic Prep last week.

Scottsdale Horizon (1-0) vs. Mountain View (0-1) (at CDO)

Location: 25 West Calle Concordia

Notable: It’s the second straight View game for Horizon to open the season as they beat Waddell Canyon View 66-17 last week.

Marana (0-1) at Tucson High (1-0)

Location: 400 North Second Avenue

Notable: The day before the Badgers blasted Phoenix South Mountain 62-24 last week, Tucson High head coach Zach Neveleff treated the players and coaches to free haircuts.

CLASS 4A

Glendale Independence (0-1) at Amphitheater (1-0)

Location: 125 West Yavapai Road

Notable: Junior Jacob Espinoza and senior Frederico Luna rushed for 114 and 79 yards respectively in Amhi’s 49-28 win over Phoenix Maryvale.

Canyon Del Oro (1-0) at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain (1-0)

Location: 6000 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley

Notable: CDO was 4A preseason No. 1 in Sollenberger's AZ Football Prep Magazine.

Yuma Catholic (1-0) at Catalina Foothills (1-0)

Location: 4300 East Sunrise Drive

Notable: Foothills beat San Tan Valley Combs 20-16 to win its first normal season opener (not counting their two game 2020 season that started in mid November) since a 28-17 win over Buena in 2018.

Avondale La Joya (0-1) at Empire (0-1)

Location: 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Notable: La Joya is in the same region (4A Southwest) as the Ravens’ week one foe Phoenix Sierra Linda. The Bulldogs beat Empire 13-7.

Rio Rico (0-1) at Glendale (1-0)

Location: 6216 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale

Notable: The Glendale Cardinals share a nickname with the Arizona Cardinals. But while the NFL red birds play in Glendale, the high school had the name back when the pro Cards were in Chicago, long before they moved first to St. Louis and then to Arizona.

Cholla (1-0) at Phoenix Maryvale (0-1)

Location: 3415 North 59th Avenue, Phoenix

Notable: The Chargers last won their season opener in 2021 when they beat Rincon/University 55-22. They are hoping to avoid a similar 1-7 record, though.

Gilbert Mesquite (1-0) at Mica Mountain (1-0)

Location: 10800 East Valencia Road

Notable: Last week the Thunderbolts avenged their 2022 40-0 loss to San Tan Valley Poston Butte by besting the Broncos 34-28 on the road.

Rincon/University (1-0) at Palo Verde (0-1)

Location: 1302 South Avenida Vega

Notable: The Rangers snapped their six-game losing streak with their first season opening win since 2019.

Casa Grande Vista Grande (1-0) at Pueblo (1-0)

Location: 3500 South 12th Avenue

Notable: Last week Vista Grande (44-0 over Rio Rico) and Pueblo (35-13 over Nogales) both went into Santa Cruz County and picked up wins.

Glendale Deer Valley (0-1) at Sahuarita (1-0)

Location: 9000, 350 Sahuarita Road

Notable: Last week the Mustangs topped Phoenix Alhambra 9-6 to snap their 13-game losing streak.

Phoenix Northwest Christian (1-0) at Sahuaro (0-1)

Location: 545 North Camino Seco

Notable: Second-year Sahuaro head coach Algodfrey Alexander is undefeated against Phoenix Area Christian schools as the Cougars beat Chandler Seton Catholic 41-24 last. Alexander was an assistant or associate head coach at Salpointe Catholic for 15 years.

Phoenix Arcadia (1-0) at Walden Grove (0-1)

Location: 15510 South Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: The last time Walden Grove lost and rival Sahuarita won on the same week was Oct. 1 2021, SHS’s last win before last week.

CLASS 3A

Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin (2-0) at Pusch Ridge Christian (1-0)

Location: 9500 North Oracle Road

Notable: The first 350 fans at Pusch Ridge’s home opener will receive a free Lions football t-shirt.

Queen Creek Crismon (0-2) at Sabino (2-0)

Location: 5000 North Bowes Road

Notable: Rattlers head coach Corbin Smith is the son of former UA head coach Larry Smith. Crismon opened last year and is expected to have 3,200 students (6A) once it has all four grades.

CLASS 2A

Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual Valley (0-1) at Catalina (1-0)

Location: 3645 East Pima Street

Notable: Last week Catalina beat NFL YET 36-26 to get the Trojans their first natural win (they won a couple by forfeit) since beating Tanque Verde 14-12 on Oct. 25 2019. Before the game the Arizona Cardinals donated a truck load of equipment to the team.

Florence ALA — Anthem South (0-2) at Tanque Verde (1-1)

Location: 4201 N Melpomene Way