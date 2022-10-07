Tucson Ironwood Ridge overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 27-7

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge prevailed over Tucson Flowing Wells 27-7 on October 7 in Arizona football.

The Nighthawks opened a slim 13-7 gap over the Caballeros at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Nighthawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Caballeros 14-0 in the last stanza.