Tucson Ironwood Ridge overcomes Tucson Flowing Wells 27-7

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge prevailed over Tucson Flowing Wells 27-7 on October 7 in Arizona football.
The Nighthawks opened a slim 13-7 gap over the Caballeros at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Nighthawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Caballeros 14-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 23, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Avondale Agua Fria and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Goodyear Desert Edge on September 23 at Goodyear Desert Edge High School. For a full recap, click here.
