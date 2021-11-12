Tucson Ironwood Ridge rides to cruise control win over Tucson Marana 69-27

Tucson Ironwood Ridge's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-27 win over Tucson Marana on November 12 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave the Nighthawks a 28-20 lead over the Tigers.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 28-20 intermission score.

Tucson Ironwood Ridge stomped on over Tucson Marana 50-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

