Tucson Ironwood Ridge rides to cruise control win over Tucson Marana 69-27

Tucson Ironwood Ridge rides to cruise control win over Tucson Marana 69-27

Tucson Ironwood Ridge's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-27 win over Tucson Marana on November 12 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave the Nighthawks a 28-20 lead over the Tigers.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 28-20 intermission score.

Tucson Ironwood Ridge stomped on over Tucson Marana 50-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 29 , Tucson Marana squared up on Nogales in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

