Tucson Marana deals goose eggs to Tucson Rincon in fine defensive showing 70-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Tucson Marana stopped Tucson Rincon to the tune of a 70-0 shutout for an Arizona high school football victory on November 10.
In recent action on October 28, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Rincon took on Nogales on October 28 at Tucson Rincon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
