Tucson Marana dismantles Tucson Flowing Wells in convincing manner 56-7

Tucson Marana earned a convincing 56-7 win over Tucson Flowing Wells during this Arizona football game.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 42-7 gap over the Caballeros at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.