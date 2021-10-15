 Skip to main content
Tucson Marana earns narrow win over Tucson Sunnyside 36-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Marana didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Sunnyside 36-35 in Arizona high school football action on October 15.

Tucson Sunnyside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Tucson Marana as the first quarter ended.

Tucson Sunnyside got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-7 margin over Tucson Marana at halftime.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a 28-14 lead over the Tigers to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Tucson Marana squared up on Tucson Desert View in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

