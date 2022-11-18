Tucson Marana escapes Phoenix Sunnyslope in thin win 26-17

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Tucson Marana chalked up in tripping Phoenix Sunnyslope 26-17 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 18.
The Tigers fought to a 19-10 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 26-17.
Recently on November 4, Tucson Marana squared off with Tucson Cholla in a football game. For more, click here.
