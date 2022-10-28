Tucson Marana prevails over Tucson Flowing Wells 55-9

Tucson Marana handled Tucson Flowing Wells 55-9 in an impressive showing on October 28 in Arizona football.
The Tigers opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Caballeros at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Caballeros 27-6 in the final quarter.
Last season, Tucson Marana and Tucson Flowing Wells faced off on September 24, 2021 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For more, click here.
