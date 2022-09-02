Tucson Marana proves to be too much for Tucson Mountain View 37-21

Tucson Marana dumped Tucson Mountain View 37-21 at Tucson Mountain View High on September 2 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave Tucson Marana a 7-0 lead over Tucson Mountain View.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Tucson Marana pulled to a 37-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mountain Lions tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.