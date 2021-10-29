Tucson Marana pushes the mute button on Nogales 55-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Tucson Marana's 55-0 beating of Nogales in Arizona high school football action on October 29.

Tucson Marana opened a colossal 53-0 gap over Nogales at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

