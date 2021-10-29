 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Marana pushes the mute button on Nogales 55-0

Tucson Marana pushes the mute button on Nogales 55-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Tucson Marana's 55-0 beating of Nogales in Arizona high school football action on October 29.

In recent action on October 15, Nogales faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 15 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.

Tucson Marana opened a colossal 53-0 gap over Nogales at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News