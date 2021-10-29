Tucson Marana pushes the mute button on Nogales 55-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Tucson Marana's 55-0 beating of Nogales in Arizona high school football action on October 29.
In recent action on October 15, Nogales faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on October 15 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.
Tucson Marana opened a colossal 53-0 gap over Nogales at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
