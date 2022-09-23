Tucson Marana survives close clash with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 40-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Marana wore a victory shine after clipping Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 40-37 during this Arizona football game.
Recently on September 9 , Tucson Marana squared off with Sierra Vista Buena in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…