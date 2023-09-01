Tucson Marana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-7 win over Tucson in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.