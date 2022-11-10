Tucson Mica Mountain collects victory over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 26-7

Tucson Mica Mountain collected a solid win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a 26-7 verdict in Arizona high school football action on November 10.
In recent action on October 28, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Casa Grande Vista Grande on October 28 at Casa Grande Vista Grande High School. For a full recap, click here.
