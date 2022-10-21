Tucson Mica Mountain explodes past Douglas 53-7

Tucson Mica Mountain's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-7 win over Douglas on October 21 in Arizona football.
Tucson Mica Mountain opened with a 26-0 advantage over Douglas through the first quarter.
The Thunderbolts fought to a 53-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Douglas didn't give up, slicing the gap to 53-7 in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
