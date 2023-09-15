An early dose of momentum helped Tucson Mica Mountain to a 35-7 runaway past Tucson Sunnyside on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.
The first quarter gave Tucson Mica Mountain a 22-0 lead over Tucson Sunnyside.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Gilbert Mesquite on Sept. 1 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.