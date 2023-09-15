An early dose of momentum helped Tucson Mica Mountain to a 35-7 runaway past Tucson Sunnyside on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave Tucson Mica Mountain a 22-0 lead over Tucson Sunnyside.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

