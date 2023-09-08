Tucson Mica Mountain rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Tucson Sabino in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tucson Mica Mountain opened with a 13-0 advantage over Tucson Sabino through the first quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Sabercats' expense.

Tucson Mica Mountain jumped to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

