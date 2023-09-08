Tucson Mica Mountain rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Tucson Sabino in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Tucson Mica Mountain opened with a 13-0 advantage over Tucson Sabino through the first quarter.
The Thunderbolts fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Sabercats' expense.
Tucson Mica Mountain jumped to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against San Tan Valley Poston Butte and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Sahuaro on Aug. 25 at Tucson Sahuaro High School.
