Tucson Mountain View claims gritty victory against Sierra Vista Buena 28-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Mountain View to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sierra Vista Buena 28-21 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 12.

Tucson Mountain View opened with a 13-7 advantage over Sierra Vista Buena through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-7.

The Mountain Lions and the Colts were engaged in a modest affair at 20-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Tucson Mountain View had enough offense to deny Sierra Vista Buena in the end.

Recently on October 29 , Sierra Vista Buena squared up on Tucson Salpointe Catholic in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

