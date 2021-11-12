Tucson Mountain View claims gritty victory against Sierra Vista Buena 28-21

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Mountain View to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sierra Vista Buena 28-21 in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 12.

Tucson Mountain View opened with a 13-7 advantage over Sierra Vista Buena through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-7.

The Mountain Lions and the Colts were engaged in a modest affair at 20-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Tucson Mountain View had enough offense to deny Sierra Vista Buena in the end.