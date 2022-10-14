Tucson Mountain View controls the action and Tucson 45-17

Tucson Mountain View rolled past Tucson for a comfortable 45-17 victory at Tucson High on October 14 in Arizona football action.
In recent action on September 30, Tucson faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Mountain View took on Nogales on September 30 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
