Tucson Mountain View escapes Vail Cienega in thin win 38-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tucson Mountain View's direction just enough to squeeze past Vail Cienega 38-37 on November 4 in Arizona football action.
The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson Mountain View played in a 35-6 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 21, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on October 21 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
