Tucson Mountain View topped Tucson Marana 42-35 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tucson Mountain View a 7-0 lead over Tucson Marana.

The Tigers had a 21-14 edge on the Mountain Lions at the beginning of the third quarter.

Tucson Marana jumped a close margin over Tucson Mountain View as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 21-7 rally, but the Mountain Lions were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tucson Marana and Tucson Mountain View squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Tucson Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson and Tucson Mountain View took on Scottsdale Horizon on Sept. 1 at Tucson Mountain View High School.

