A suffocating defense helped Tucson Pueblo Magnet handle Tucson Cholla 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Arizona football.
The Warriors fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 24, Tucson Cholla faced off against Glendale Copper Canyon and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Nogales on Aug. 25 at Nogales High School.
