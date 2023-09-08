A suffocating defense helped Tucson Pueblo Magnet handle Tucson Cholla 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Arizona football.

The Warriors fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

