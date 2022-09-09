 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Pueblo Magnet lassos Safford right out of the chute 35-27

Tucson Pueblo Magnet collected a 35-27 victory over Safford in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tucson Pueblo Magnet a 14-0 lead over Safford.

The Bulldogs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-20.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Safford and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 13-12 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News