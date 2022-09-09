Tucson Pueblo Magnet lassos Safford right out of the chute 35-27

Tucson Pueblo Magnet collected a 35-27 victory over Safford in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tucson Pueblo Magnet a 14-0 lead over Safford.

The Bulldogs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-20.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.