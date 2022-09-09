Tucson Pueblo Magnet lassos Safford right out of the chute 35-27

Tucson Pueblo Magnet collected a 35-27 victory over Safford in an Arizona high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Tucson Pueblo Magnet a 14-0 lead over Safford.
The Bulldogs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-20.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
The last time Safford and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 13-12 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…