Tucson Pueblo Magnet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-13 win over Nogales during this Arizona football game.
The Warriors opened a towering 22-0 gap over the Apaches at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-13.
