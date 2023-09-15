Tucson Pueblo Magnet rolled past Tucson Empire for a comfortable 31-6 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Empire squared off on Nov. 10, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Casa Grande Vista Grande.

