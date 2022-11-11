Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian blanks Eagar Round Valley in shutout performance 44-0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Eagar Round Valley in a 44-0 shutout in an Arizona high school football matchup on November 11.
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian jumped in front of Eagar Round Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions opened a towering 31-0 gap over the Elks at halftime.
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian stormed to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 28, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Safford in a football game. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.